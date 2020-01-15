Vital Winter Road Trip Rules

Between the holidays and family ski trips, it’s likely you will find yourself packing up your family for at least one road trip during the winter season. Passing snow-covered trees can provide some magical views, but there are some tips you will need to ensure you get to your destination safely and comfortably this year.

Safety First:

Winter storms can result in dangerous passage if you don’t plan ahead. To keep your trip as safe and smooth as possible, keep safety the priority when you are planning your trip with these safety steps:

Map Out Your Route in Advance

Take note of any areas that could get heavy snowfall or dangerous road conditions and see if there is a safer detour. Keep Emergency Items in Your Car

Extra food, blankets, gas and a snow shovel are vital during a winter snowstorm. Pack heavy clothing and an external battery pack for your phone. Keep Family Informed

Pick a friend or family member and give them your rough itinerary. They can alert authorities to a possible situation in case you are stuck on the road without cell service. (This is particularly helpful if you are traveling to an unpopulated area, such as a trip to a family cabin.) Have a Plan B

If weather conditions are poor, it may be best to postpone or cancel your winter trip. Have a plan B in your back pocket to avoid taking unnecessary risks.

Take a Few Breaks:

Adults and children alike can benefit from a short break to stretch their legs. If your travel permits it, keep things extra fun by taking a short detour to a snow park along the way.

Winter road trips can be a special time with family – after all, sometimes the journey is just as important as the destination. Make sure your next trip goes by smoothly with these helpful tips.