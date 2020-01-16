5 Books for Future First-Time Homebuyers

Before jumping into the housing market to find a home, many potential homebuyers seek out advice from friends and family to be better prepared and make the process easier. Another great place to find help is in books designed for those on a hunt for a home.

Here is a list of five helpful books that everyone looking for a house should read:

“The Mortgage Encyclopedia” by Jack Guttentag

One of the most confusing parts of buying a home is the mortgage, which is why this book is essential. It not only explains all the jargon you will need to know, but does so in a way that will make sense. The book offers both academic definitions and descriptions, along with real-world commentary on practices and procedures. It includes advice on whether to use a mortgage broker or not, the pros of paying points versus a larger down payment and the hazards of cosigning a loan.

Content Square 1.

“The 106 Common Mistakes Homebuyers Make (and How to Avoid Them)” by Gary W. Eldred

Buying a home can be a confusing process, and making mistakes can be costly. That’s why this is the perfect book to learn how to avoid the most common mistakes homebuyers make and protect yourself. This eye-opening guide turns any buyer into an educated consumer, ensuring that the property you buy is both a comfortable place to live and a great investment for the future. Eldred surveyed hundreds of homebuyers, real estate agents, home builders and mortgage lenders to find the biggest mistakes people make and provides you with solutions so you don’t fall into the same traps.

“Keep Calm … It’s Just Real Estate” by Egypt Sherrod

This book, written by the popular host of HGTV’s Property Virgins, covers all the questions you might have about a home purchase, calming you along the way. It offers great insight into the things you worry most about. The message of her book is clear—buying your first home doesn’t have to be a stressful horror show.

“Home Buying Kit For Dummies” by Eric Tyson and Ray Brown

Still the best-selling book on the market for homebuyers, this helpful guide offers time-tested advice and updated strategies for buying a home in today’s market conditions. It helps potential buyers find their perfect property, make savvy financial decisions and understand taxes and other concerns.

Content Square 2.

“Buying a Home: The Missing Manual” by Nancy Conner

With step-by-step advice, this book provides everything a buyer needs to know when buying their first home. It includes insider tips and advice from experts and is chock-full with interesting facts, real-life stories and insights, plus common pitfalls to avoid. It also provides everything one needs to know to find the right type of home, the right mortgage and the right agent.

Any of these books would be a great place to start learning about the home-buying process, however, always remember to consult a real estate agent with any questions you may have. Agents are there to help you learn, understand and buy your first home with confidence.