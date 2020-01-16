Closets in the City

Anyone looking to sell an apartment in an urban area can make their home stand out by maximizing their closets. Storage space is much desired among buyers, and staging an organized, functional and effective closet could be the final touch that convinces someone that yours is the apartment they want to live in. And here’s how to do it.

Give It Style

Treat your closet like any other room in your apartment by giving it a simple makeover. A new coat of paint with a lively color can add a fresh and exciting aesthetic. Lighting is another great touch. Wireless lights make it easy to illuminate your closet. If your closet is big enough, hanging artwork on the walls, such as a framed poster or even a memorable greeting card, is another great idea.

Organize Smartly

Taking everything out of your closet, getting rid of the things you no longer need and putting everything back neatly is a great step. But equally important is upkeep—a closet that stays organized for just a week or so doesn’t do you any good. Put the items you use most often in easily accessible areas of your closet and place less-used and out-of-season garments on higher shelves. Fold bulkier clothing like sweatshirts and place them on more accessible shelves.

Invest in Products

There are all sorts of terrific items that make your closet look just perfect. What you should buy depends on the size and design of your closet and your wardrobe. Options include shoe organizers, shelves, systems and dividers that allow you to make the most of your closet’s space.

Give Each Closet a Purpose

Don’t wedge your vacuum cleaner into your bedroom closet. Instead, designate a closet for clothes and one for cleaning products and storage. If you have enough closets, make one a coat closet to add even more space to the one in your bedroom.

Think About Your Floor

Don’t just leave things on the floor of your closet. For example, invest in a show organizer, as opposed to placing footwear on the floor—even if shoes are lined up neatly. If your closet has room, a small table or shelf can be used for things like umbrellas, gloves, hats, scarves, etc.

Now you’re ready to let your apartment’s closets shine.