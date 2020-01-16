Designing an Entertainment-Worthy Home

Hosting an evening of entertainment can present an array of challenges. Aside from providing food and drinks, creating an atmosphere of fun and relaxation for your guests sounds easier said than done. You’ll want to ensure there’s enough room to accommodate your guests and create a look that they will not soon forget.

There are a variety of methods to turn your home into everyone’s favorite spot.

Making some renovations to the home is one way to help make a house really stand out. For instance, upgrading electrical systems to a Forbes or Lomax switching system and becoming a “smart” house with a Lutron or Crestron system can make you the envy of the neighborhood.

Then of course, you can work on the physical design. Investing in art and rugs that have value and can set a tone for the overall design is always a great idea. Having luxury baths and kitchens with upgraded appliances and finishes are timeless investments.

The kitchen is often a focal point at parties. It is where food and drinks are prepared and meals are shared. Therefore, making sure that your kitchen is prepared is an essential aspect of hosting a party. Size is not a prerequisite for a great entertaining kitchen, although square footage will determine whether you can include features like an island or butler’s pantry.

When it comes to creating the ideal kitchen for parties, one of the most vital aspects is that your kitchen serves as an effective entertaining space. This is determined through the specialty features that are integrated in the space to enable serving food and drinks to be easy tasks.

The look of your kitchen is the essence to the vibe you want your party to have. A sleek look is recommended. When designing a single-wall kitchen, consider the placement and spacing of the elements of your work triangle: refrigerator, sink and stove/oven.

If you’re looking to make a statement on the exterior of your property, be it with a deck or patio, think natural surfaces. Heated pools and hot tubs with specialty lighting also enhance the outdoor living experience.

Another idea is to invest in a fire pit. Your guests will never want to go indoors, even on chilly nights. End the night with some s’mores by the fire for a great way to conclude any party.

A great addition to a home that wants to be known as the center for entertainment is a home bar. While these are normally reserved for adults who want to enjoy a cocktail, even in households where alcohol is not consumed regularly, it is nice to have a cozy spot to relax with a cappuccino, fruit smoothie or herbal tea concoction.

Finally, to help keep guests entertained, adding a pool table, shuffleboard or other game component to the basement or spare room is a great way to keep the fun going all night.