Find Bargains for Your New Home

Buying your first home is an exciting milestone, one that can also be a lot of fun as you decorate your house or apartment. And this doesn’t have to be expensive, as there are lots of ways to find terrific prices on the things you need to make your new home truly your own.

For bargain rates, try garage or yard sales ( especially moving sales), thrift stores, church sales and online. These are just some of the essentials you can find:

Furniture

There are all sorts of treasures to be discovered at yard sales, such as dressers, tables and kitchen or desk chairs. You may even be able to find chairs and a sofa for your living room, but make sure they’re in excellent condition and consider getting them professionally cleaned. There may also be a store in your neighborhood that refurbishes and restores old furniture.

Artwork

You don’t have to be wealthy to showcase beautiful artwork on the walls of your new home. Yard sales can offer great deals on vintage photos, beautiful posters and even paintings. Plus, if a particular work of art doesn’t strike your fancy, it may come in a frame that is worth more than that work itself.

Appliances

You have to be careful when buying a kitchen appliance at a yard sale or church sale because if it doesn’t work or has missing elements, you’re pretty much out of luck. But if a blender or mixer is available at a bargain price and looks to be in good shape, it could be worth a try.

Dining Ware

Garage sales are a great place to find plates, bowls, cups, glasses and silverware. Be wary of decorative items with painted elements, as older paint can contain lead.

Seasonal Decorations

Church and rummage sales can be a treasure trove for all sorts of things to make your home fun and festive all year long. During a spring sale, look for Easter items and spring decorations. In the summertime, you can find lots of patriotic items for the Fourth of July. Then, as we head into fall, you may find spooky Halloween decorations, homey Thanksgiving items and beautiful Christmas ornaments.