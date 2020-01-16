Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® Welcomes Jana Currier as Director of Member Engagement

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® has welcomed Jana Currier, of Ramsey, N.J.,Â as its director of Member Engagement.

In this newly created position, Currier will help to implement the association’s new strategic plan to enhance member engagement, as the organization continues to grow.

A REALTORÂ® since 1992, Currier currently holds a license in New Jersey with Coldwell Banker Residential. She held several positions with Coldwell Banker Currier & Lazier RealtorsÂ® during her 17-year tenure for one of the largest brokerages servicing the Hudson Valley. Beginning as a sales manager, Currier was promoted to Relocation Director and then vice president, Corporate Services.

While an associate broker in Orange County, her leadership positions included a directorship with the Greater Hudson Valley Multiple Listing Service and membership in both the education and selection committees.

Her father,Â Gene Currier, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Currier & Lazier RealtorsÂ®, also served as a past president of the former Orange County Association of RealtorsÂ® (OCAR) and past president of the New York State Association of RealtorsÂ® (NYSAR).

Most recently, Currier served as director of Training & Development for Mediacom Communications Corporation, the fifth-largest cable operator in the country. She is also an executive coach with a passion for leadership development.

Currier holds an M.S. in Industrial Psychology from California State University, Long Beach and a B.A. in Psychology from Binghamton University. In addition, she has a Graduate Certificate in Organizational and Executive Coaching from New York University. She has two children, Brent and Bryce Marie Dombal.

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® (HGAR) is a not-for-profit trade association consisting of over 13,000 real estate professionals doing business in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties, as well as the Bronx and Manhattan. It is the second-largest REALTORÂ®Â Association in New York, and one of the largest in the country.

For more information, please visit www.hgar.com.