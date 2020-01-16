Treating Agents as Family

Juan Navia

Broker/Owner

Realty ONE Group Evolution

Miami, Fla.

Region Served: South Florida

Years in Real Estate: 15

Number of Offices: 2

Number of Agents: 250

Realty ONE Group credits you with running two very successful branch offices. What is your management philosophy?

Give great customer service. I reply really quickly to text messages and emails. That really is my best practice. I’m always there for my agents, and I’m there when they need me. As you can imagine, they really appreciate that. Agents always tell me that they’ll never leave me. My retention rate is great. Most of the time, if I lose an agent, it’s because they get out of the business. That also becomes the best recruiting tool. My agents talk about my great service, as well as how I train them and am there for them.

What are the top three reasons you joined Realty ONE Group?

I was an independent broker for about 12 years, and my technology was getting stale. Being part of Realty ONE Group, I now have excellent technology I can give my agents. The second reason is brand recognition. Clients demand excellent brand recognition nationally, and Realty ONE Group is a great brand. Lastly, I love the culture within the company. Interacting with brokers in the Realty ONE Group network and helping one another makes us all stronger.

If you had to point to the one thing agents love you for, what would it be?

I’m not a competing broker. My entire focus is to help my agents, who are also my clients, and I am always there for them. I work really hard. Also, the work environment in my office is really friendly. We have amazing energy here.

How do you stay out in front of the competition?

Social media. I create a lot of videos. Right now (at press time), I’m building a YouTube channel with training videos. I also offer something that’s crucial in Miami: I give my training and expertise in Spanish, as well as English. So, while there’s a great deal of competition in Miami, I’m the one catering to the Spanish community.

How have you created an office with a good working environment?

I’ve created a really healthy environment in the office. My agents have to feel like they’re family and part of the team, so I treat them as family. I’m a nice person. I never scream or yell. Sometimes I have what could only be called “character-building days,” but I make sure my agents love to come to work and that the energy is positive.

Final Questions…

What is your best advice for time management?

Use a daily activity tracker. Stick to it, and don’t leave the office without it.

What is your can’t-live-without tech tool?

My iPhone. I love the camera, and I shoot videos with it all the time.

Lesley Grand is a contributing editor to RISMedia.