7 Tips for Your Next Road Trip

Is a road trip in your future? Whether you’ll be visiting family or friends, trekking across the country or jetting off for a weekend getaway, prepare yourself and your car for the open road with these tips from the experts at Rand McNally:

Create an emergency kit that includes water, blankets, snacks and any important items, such as medications. A sudden traffic jam or storm may mean you’ll need to hunker down in the car for an extended period of time.

Ensure that you have a spare tire—and the ability to change one. Flares are another good item to have, especially if you need to pull off the road during the evening hours.

Communicate arrival expectations and your route. Make sure a neighbor and/or the family member or friend expecting you are clued in on the plan.

Don’t let your car be a target for a thief when you’re parked at a rest stop or restaurant en route. When packing your car, ensure any gifts or bags with store brands on them are in the trunk or otherwise hidden from view.

If you do experience an accident and your car is still drivable, pull off in a safe place and call the police. Use a road atlas to find emergency numbers by state and the closest mile markers so that tow trucks and law enforcement can easily locate you.

When traveling with children, pack a few inexpensive surprises, such as a special snack, a card game or a list of interesting places along your route.