7 Tips for Your Next Road Trip

Is a road trip in your future? Whether you’ll be visiting family or friends, trekking across the country or jetting off for a weekend getaway, prepare yourself and your car for the open road with these tips from the experts at Rand McNally:
- Create an emergency kit that includes water, blankets, snacks and any important items, such as medications. A sudden traffic jam or storm may mean you’ll need to hunker down in the car for an extended period of time.
- Ensure that you have a spare tire—and the ability to change one. Flares are another good item to have, especially if you need to pull off the road during the evening hours.
- Communicate arrival expectations and your route. Make sure a neighbor and/or the family member or friend expecting you are clued in on the plan.
- Don’t let your car be a target for a thief when you’re parked at a rest stop or restaurant en route. When packing your car, ensure any gifts or bags with store brands on them are in the trunk or otherwise hidden from view.
- If you do experience an accident and your car is still drivable, pull off in a safe place and call the police. Use a road atlas to find emergency numbers by state and the closest mile markers so that tow trucks and law enforcement can easily locate you.
- When traveling with children, pack a few inexpensive surprises, such as a special snack, a card game or a list of interesting places along your route.
- Pack the right attitude! Getting there is half the fun. Relax and enjoy the journey.