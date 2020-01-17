Choosing the Right Home Cleaning Service

Want to hire a home cleaning service?

Here’s how to find a trustworthy provider at a fair price…

Ask friends and family for recommendations, search online and read company reviews.

Interview multiple candidates, check credentials and insurance, and request references.

Figure out how often you’ll need your home cleaned, and let candidates do a walk through to get estimates.

Make sure you know exactly what services and cleaning supplies are covered in the price.

Remember that the lowest price doesn’t always mean the best option.

After reaching a deal, protect yourself by getting everything in writing.

Most importantly, choose a cleaning provider you feel comfortable with having in your home.