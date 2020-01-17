Happy Employees Are Productive Employees

Share This Post Now!

Upbeat offices tend to be more productive.

If you’re a business owner or manager, here are some ways to build a winning office culture…

Design your office to cultivate creativity with collaborative workspaces like conference-style tables and open floor plans.

Add some work perks. Even free snacks in the breakroom can go a long way toward boosting morale.

Throw non-work-related events like a happy hour or holiday parties.

Promote team-building activities like a softball team, book club or monthly tournament.

Don’t forget to practice gratitude, and check in with employees regularly.

If you show your team you care about their work experience, they’ll care more about the company’s success overall.