How to Financially Prepare for Parenthood

Have a baby on the way? Planning to have children soon?

Get financially prepared for parenthood.

Update your budget to include all the expenses of having kids, such as diapers, childcare and food.

Review your health insurance to ensure you’re covered before having a baby, and make sure to add the child to your plan afterwards.

If you don’t already have one, start an emergency fund to prepare for accidents and other unforeseen expenses.

Get life insurance and make or update a will to ensure your family is taken care of.

Start saving for college ASAP to get ahead of the high cost of higher education. It’s never too early.