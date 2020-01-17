How to Use a Portable Generator Safely

Share This Post Now!

During power outages, a portable generator can help you meet your basic energy needs.

However, improper use can pose safety risks, including fire or CO poisoning.

Keep generators in a well-ventilated space outside your home. Never in an attached garage.

Make sure your home has fire and CO alarms, and test them regularly.

Always turn off the generator and let it cool before refueling.

When plugging appliances into a generator, use heavy-duty outdoor extension cords. Check that the cords aren’t damaged and the plugs have three prongs.

If hooking up the generator to your home’s wiring, have a professional electrician do it properly.

Stay safe when the lights go out.