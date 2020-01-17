Is It Time to Sell Your Home?

Choosing to sell your home is a big decision—one that requires the careful weighing of a variety of factors, both lifestyle and financial. To help sort things out, here are a few telling signs that now might be the time to finally put your home on the market.

You’ve outgrown your space—really. Truly needing more space is about more than an overflowing closet or two. Do you have kids outgrowing shared bedrooms? An in-law moving in? A new virtual work opportunity that requires a home office? These are the life events that truly necessitate a bigger home—not the inability to curb one’s shoe-buying habit.

Your neighborhood is booming. Are you smack-dab in the middle of a hot housing market? Contact your local real estate agent and check out comparable sales. If homes in your neighborhood are selling above listing price and you’ve been on the fence about selling for a while, now might be a wise time to take the leap and cash in on the opportunity.

You’re letting things go. Remember when home improvement projects and landscaping chores were fun? Well, if that’s a distant memory and your grass is knee-high and the porch railing is rotting, this may be a sign that you’re ready to move on to a maintenance-free way of life. Realize that the more you let things go around the house, the more money you’ll have to invest to get it ready for market. So, honestly evaluate if it’s time for a home that offers a simpler, less work-intensive option.

Your life has changed. An important life change can surpass all other reasons to sell your home. Growing or shrinking families, a new job with a new, long commute, retirement, divorce, etc., are all cause to seriously consider moving to a home that makes more sense for life as you now know it. Ultimately, a happy home is one that’s in sync with your current phase of life.

Of course, these are just a few signs that it might be time to sell your home. Reach out to a real estate agent for more information that may help you decide.