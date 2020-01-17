Why Home Sellers Should Work With an Agent

﻿

Planning to sell your home?

Here are five reasons to hire a real estate agent…

An agent has tons of connections and can recommend contractors, inspectors and lawyers. An agent has market know-how and will price your home appropriately. An agent can access databases that’ll make it easier to market and sell your home. An agent can help you get your home ready for sale and fill out complicated paperwork. An agent can take on stressful tasks like negotiating.

There are many reasons to hire an agent.

