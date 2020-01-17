Why Home Sellers Should Work With an Agent

Planning to sell your home?
Here are five reasons to hire a real estate agent…
- An agent has tons of connections and can recommend contractors, inspectors and lawyers.
- An agent has market know-how and will price your home appropriately.
- An agent can access databases that’ll make it easier to market and sell your home.
- An agent can help you get your home ready for sale and fill out complicated paperwork.
- An agent can take on stressful tasks like negotiating.
There are many reasons to hire an agent.
Reach out today to find out more about how a pro can help you.