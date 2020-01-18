2020 Real Estate Newsmakers: Inside the Issue

Recently, RISMedia announced its 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, a group of 300 individuals in the industry making news in positive and powerful ways. The 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers include Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters, along with the third-annual Hall of Fame Newsmakers.
In the January issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine, you’ll find the Newsmakers showcase, highlighting those recognized this year. To access by category, turn to:
42 – The 2020 Hall of Fame
52 – The Inspirations
60 – The Influencers
72 – The Trailblazers
82 – The Crusaders
91 – The Luminaries
98 – The Achievers
110 – The Trendsetters
116 – The Futurists
The January issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine, which includes the Newsmakers showcase, is available for purchase at RISMedia.com.
For more from the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, go to RISMedia.com/2020-Newsmakers or RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine. For consideration for the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com.
Suzanne De Vita is RISMedia’s senior online editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at sdevita@rismedia.com.