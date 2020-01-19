2020 Real Estate Newsmakers: The Inspirations and the Trailblazers

Accomplishments in business. Charitable contributions. Daring leadership. Out-of-the-box thinking. Over the course of the past year, RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers contributed to the housing industry in numerous ways, bettering their communities, consumers and larger sphere, across eight categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters. Here, we showcase their stories.







Scott Furman

Broker/Owner

RE/MAX Classic

In 2019, Furman assisted a young couple, in which the husband was newly wheelchair-bound, find a home for their needs, despite the listing being out of their price range. “My motto, ‘Deep personal relationships still matter,’ goes a long way in this business,” Furman says.

Melanie Gamble

Principal Broker

212 Degrees Realty, LLC

In 2019, Gamble was elected secretary of her local board of REALTORS® and at-large director for her state association—and she celebrated her 10th year being cancer-free. “As a breast cancer survivor, I am acutely aware of how precious life and time are for all of us,” Gamble says. “I seek to help others realize their dreams and make the most of what they are given.”

Tony Mattar

Co-Founder

HomeCo Chicago

Mattar is the founder of Men of Chicago Real Estate, which recently produced a swimsuit calendar to fundraise for Chicago House and Social Service Agency, which assists those impacted by HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ marginalization. “I feel so lucky to be part of an industry that allows for each individual to stay true to their own personality and personal brand, with no barriers to success,” Mattar says.

Vickie Lobo

REALTOR®

RE/MAX Champions

Lobo is the founder of Knock Knock Angels, a nonprofit for homeless military veterans and single parents with children. “It’s truly magical,” Lobo says. “The people we serve have nothing, but after an encounter with us, they have enough!”

Michelle McLean

Broker

Coldwell Banker Bain

In 2019, McLean was awarded the Hero of the Year Award at the annual Coldwell Banker Gen Blue Experience conference in honor of her advocacy and charitable work. McLean has also been honored with the REALTOR® Community Service Award by the Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS® in Washington.

Cori McQueen

Broker

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Following her husband’s passing, McQueen has hosted the Steve Haydu St. Patrick’s Lo Tide Run, an annual fundraiser held in honor of him that assists those battling cancer with challenging financial obligations. In 2019, she hosted the second annual Lo Tide Run Gala. “I have a passion for serving others,” McQueen says.





Lori Arnold

Broker/Owner

Coldwell Banker Apex, REALTORS®

In 2019, Arnold became the first woman elected chairperson of the Coldwell Banker MOB (Multi-Office Brokers), which represents the top 10 Coldwell Banker brokers in the U.S. “I have been blessed to have some amazing mentors, including my CB business consultant when I was a young broker…His mentorship shaped my business, and, in turn, has inspired me to do the same for others around me,” Arnold says.

Brian Bair

Founder & CEO

Offerpad

In 2019, Bair headed up initiatives at Offerpad to bring the iBuyer into national prominence, including the Buyer Boost and Instant Own programs. “While I’m proud of the massive success Offerpad has become, what you see now is only the beginning,” Bair says.

Simon Chen

Executive Vice President, Production & Innovation

Realogy Franchise Group

In 2019, Chen was appointed executive vice president of Product & Innovation at Realogy Franchise Group, charged with digital products, strategic alliances, and learning and recruiting efforts. “Great technology and innovative products are not disruptors; they are enablers that maximize the agent-client relationship,” Chen says.

Ishay Grinberg

Founder & CEO

Rental Beast

In 2019, Grinberg and Rental Beast created Apply Now, an agent-driven online rental solution. “I’m proud of how Rental Beast can impact agents by allowing them to make rentals a core part of their business, put money into their pockets immediately and build a pipeline of future homebuyers,” Grinberg says.

Richard Haggerty

CEO

Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, Inc.

In 2019, Haggerty was instrumental in the launch of OneKey MLS, the New York metro area’s first regional multiple listing service. “This MLS will make it easier for brokers to access accurate data that covers the entire region, from The Hamptons through Manhattan and the Boroughs into Hudson Valley,” Haggerty says.



Hagan Stone

REALTOR®

Parks

In 2019, Stone was chair of the Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) Committee for the National Association of REALTORS®. With 19,000 members of NAR participating (at press time), C2EX aims to increase professionalism in real estate through assessments and customized learning paths.



For more from the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, go to RISMedia.com/2020-Newsmakers or RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine. For consideration for the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com.