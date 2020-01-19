Team Websites Now Available at Long & Foster

Long & Foster Real Estate recently launched all-new modern and responsive team websites. Similar to longandfoster.com and its individual agent websites, the new team sites allow consumers to find what they are looking for quickly and easily on any type of device. All Long & Foster real estate teams have access to their own site—full of valuable content that can be customized to showcase their agents and that establishes their team as experts in real estate.

“Our new team websites leverage direct agent feedback, as well as insight from industry experts, resulting in easily customizable websites that are consistent with the look, features and functionalities of longandfoster.com and our individual agent sites,” says Barry Redler, chief administrative officer for The Long & Foster Companies, parent company of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Offering team sites is another example of how Long & Foster simplifies the lives of our real estate agents, making it easier and less expensive for them to stand out in the marketplace.”

Teams have the ability to customize their sites by adding content pages, changing the website design, adding market reports, creating jump searches, and much more. Consumers visiting their Long & Foster team website can easily contact the team leader or agents within that team through features such as the one-click “Add to Contacts” button and the click-to-call or click-to-text functionality. These sites have the same search functionality as longandfoster.com, yet the search page is also customized with the team’s website design.

As with its main website, Long & Foster partnered with Real Estate Digital (RED) and RP3 Agency in the development, design and implementation of its team websites.

For more information, please visit longandfoster.com.