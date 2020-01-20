Buyer’s Agents Offer Substantial Savings Through Rebates

Many buyer’s agents offer a partial commission refund or non-cash incentives to attract clients.

Agents who keep their operating costs low can offer rebates, bring in more business and earn a profit.

In most states, agents can offer rebates, generally up to 1 percent of the sale price. Rebates usually aren’t taxed.

You could use a rebate to lower closing costs, increase your down payment, make home improvements or possibly take cash. Your lender would have to approve of your decision.

A rebate could help you buy a more expensive home than you could otherwise afford.

Online services list agents who offer rebates so customers don’t have to negotiate.