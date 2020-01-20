Creating an Urban Garden for Your Apartment

Save for a few juice bars whipping up olive-colored potions, most big cities fall short in the green department. For newcomers, and especially those moving from beyond a metro area, a lack of plant life can be a real downer.

To combat those concrete jungle blues, pretend your apartment isn’t spatially challenged and start a garden. Playing with dirt oddly alleviates stress, so there’s no better way to ease the transition between country and city.

To begin, select an area that suits your living arrangement. Unless you’re one of the few renters with a bit of grass to your name, you probably won’t have a yard to flex your green thumb in. Your patio or balcony is a given, but there are other areas you can green up, too. Consider the following:

Privacy walls

Railings

Window boxes

Fire escapes

Storage units

Overhangs

Walls or doorways

Whichever location you choose, keep in mind that surrounding buildings will cast shadows throughout the day. According to Urban Organic Gardener, a garden may receive full sun (6 or more hours of sunshine); partial sun (4 – 5 hours); partial shade (2 – 4 hours); or shade (less than an hour).

Plantings that require full sun include basil, peppers, geraniums, tomatoes, crocuses and cilantro. Root vegetables, lilies, tulips, parsley and wisteria do well with partial sun. Violets, some ivy and fern varieties, and greens like spinach and kale can survive in partially shady or shady areas.

If you find yourself yearning for greener pastures after moving to the city, consider creating your own lush oasis with an urban garden.