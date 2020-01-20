Dangers of Planting Trees and Bushes Too Close to Your House

Trees and bushes too close to a house can cause a lot of unintended problems.

Leaves, twigs and acorns can clog gutters.

Fallen branches can damage the roof, break windows and injure people.

Tree roots can damage the house’s foundation, driveway, sidewalk, pipes and septic system.

Changes in the soil’s moisture content cause the foundation to crack or shift.

Bushes retain moisture that can damage the house’s exterior.

Moisture can attract insects, including termites. Branches can make it easy for insects to enter the house.

Ask a professional how large trees or bushes may grow and how far their roots may extend so you can choose appropriate locations for them.