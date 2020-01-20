Inside Real Estate Attracts Seasoned Customer Success Executives to Support Continued Enterprise Growth

Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing, independently-owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 200,000 top agents, teams and brokerages, has added software industry executive Shaun Rosemann to oversee its recently expanded Customer Success division.

Rosemann, who most recently led customer success at the data-driven SaaS firm Numetric, joins Inside Real Estate as EVP of Customer Success, and will lead a team dedicated to supporting the company’s large broker and enterprise partners. The move comes on the heels of continued growth in 2019, including the upcoming launch of two national franchise brand partners, marking Inside Real Estate’s significant investment to ensure clients receive the specific long-term support, training and engagement needed to drive bottom-line results throughout their organization.

“We’re proud to welcome Shaun to the Inside Real Estate family. Shaun’s exceptional track record of building world-class customer success organizations will provide immense value to our partners. We understand the unique needs associated with large brokerage and enterprise clients and are taking a proactive approach in supporting their overall success. We believe that’s an essential role for a true technology partner and our investment in this area of the business demonstrates our long-term commitment,” says Joe Skousen, president, Inside Real Estate.

Content Square 1.

The team expansion also includes Dan Mckeehan, who has joined Inside Real Estate as director of Customer Success. Mckeehan’s extensive background in the real estate space, including roles at dotloop, Zillow Group and Buyside, will further support the team’s efforts.

“Dan brings a wealth of real estate industry expertise, supporting some of the largest software implementations in the space and ensuring meaningful, long-term user engagement,” says Skousen. “We’re thrilled to have him as part of our Customer Success team.”

“We have an amazing group of individuals passionate about driving results and long-term success for our partners,” says Rosemann. “Providing a great product is important, but it isn’t enough in today’s environment; you must stand by your customers ensuring they achieve their ultimate business goals. I’m excited to join an organization that not only provides the most innovative technology solutions in the market, but also dedicates the resources to provide ongoing support to its customers.”



For more information, please visit insiderealestate.com.