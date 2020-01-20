Should You Have Your House Professionally Cleaned Before Listing It?

When prospective buyers look at a home, they form an impression within seconds. If that initial impression is a negative one, it can be difficult or impossible to overcome. Getting your home professionally cleaned before you list it can help you make sure buyers will see it in the best possible light.

Why Having a Spotless House Is So Important

Your real estate agent will want to post photos of your home online to attract potential buyers. Those images will look a lot better if the house has been professionally cleaned and organized first.

If people come to look at your home and it’s dirty, disorganized or cluttered, that may be a dealbreaker, even if the house has all the features they want, and then some. On the other hand, an immaculate house may quickly bring in one or more offers.

Content Square 1.

Why You Should Hire Pros to Clean Your Home

The time when your house is on the market will be a busy one for your family. In addition to selling your current home, you will probably be looking for a new one. Having to clean your house from top to bottom while searching for a new place to live, plus working and taking care of your family, could feel overwhelming.

It might seem like a good idea to clean your home yourself to save some money, but professionals would be able to thoroughly clean your house in a fraction of the time it would take you to do it yourself. They have the appropriate tools and cleaners and know the right techniques to get the job done efficiently.

Professional cleaners could make sure the windows were sparkling, the appliances were free of fingerprints and the grout and baseboards were clean. They know how to clean parts of your house that you might not, such as the insides of appliances, as well as how to remove old stains from carpet.

Content Square 2.

Professionals might also notice problems that you would miss. They could take care of any clutter and help you figure out what to get rid of and how to organize the rest.

Your house could be on the market for weeks or months. It would be tough to keep it looking spotless while living there, especially if you have kids or pets. Once a team of professionals have cleaned the house, you might want to have them return periodically to keep it looking ready for showings.

Invest in a Cleaning Service

An immaculate house is more likely to attract a buyer, and possibly multiple offers, than one that hasn’t been professionally cleaned. Hiring a cleaning company may seem like an unnecessary expense, but it will be worth it if it helps you sell your home quickly for top dollar.