Supporting Clients Like They’re Family

How an HSASM Home Warranty Can Foster Long-Lasting Relationships



When it comes to real estate, broker Katie Weil Nasser with The Weil Team – Coldwell Banker McMahan, is all about family. Raised by a REALTOR®, the Louisville, Ky., native has been working full-time in real estate for seven years, and her team is currently comprised of herself, her mother, her husband and daughter.

“We love that our family helps to make dreams happen for other families,” says Nasser. “Whether moving up, downsizing or relocating with work, we are helping people with the next important step in their life.”

And, when it comes to providing superior service, much of this comes down to what you can add outside of the traditional sales support structure. For Nasser, educating her clients on the benefits of a home warranty is key.

“The home warranty is great for both our buyers and sellers,” says Nasser. For buyers, Nasser explains that the home warranty provides a level of comfort in knowing that they have a system of support should something go wrong with a covered home-system component or appliance. For sellers, the comfort comes from knowing they have coverage during the listing period if a repair is needed, as well as the comfort in knowing that they’re passing coverage on to the buyer for the first year.

Of course, not every home warranty is built the same. For the past seven years, Nasser and her team have been working with HSA Home Warranty. In business for over 35 years, HSA provides comprehensive home warranty plans, offering a blend of protection and convenience to buyers and sellers.

“HSA provides the level of service needed to meet our clients’ needs,” says Nasser.

To provide excellent service, Nasser and her team work closely with their local account executive, Kristen Moore.

“Kristen has always been there whenever we have needed her,” explains Nasser, whether it’s a question that needs immediate answering, or assistance with expediting services. “The fact that Kristen is willing to give us her cell number and business cards to pass on to our clients directly speaks to her customer service.”

HSA provides coverage on both mechanical system components and many appliances, negating the time-consuming task of having to track down a reputable service provider. Instead, Nasser’s clients with an HSA home warranty simply contact HSA, who will handle the claim and dispatch a qualified professional to take care of the issue. The newly added HSA services, such as the rekey service—the option to have new keys created for locks in your new home—have proven to be great added service options for Nasser’s clients.

“Being able to rekey up to six exterior doors is an excellent service at a great price when moving into a new home,” says Nasser. It’s details like these that help Nasser and her family-run team build lifelong relationships with their clients.