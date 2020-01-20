When You Wear the Team Jacket, Be a True Professional

Winter months in the Baltimore metro area can bring freezing temperatures and blowing rain, sleet and snow, so my team decided to get matching branded jackets to help us brave the elements while hustling about on listing appointments, buyer showings, etc.

This prompted a discussion of more than just what color jackets we should order—it led us to a deep dive of what it really means to represent our team in public.

NAR’s Code of Ethics was adopted in 1913. It was one of the first codifications of ethical duties adopted by any business group. It was developed to ensure that REALTORS® serve consumers by cooperating with each other to protect and promote the interests of their clients.

We keep this Code in mind as we manage all the distractions that come with the job—cell phones ringing, text messages dinging and emails filling the inbox. Even with everything going on in our busy day, let’s not forget how to be a true professional among our peers and to our clients. Here’s just a few of the basics teams should keep in mind:

If you’re going to be early (or late) for a showing appointment, give the listing agent a heads up or call the showing service.

Give showing feedback—don’t we all love to receive feedback?

Provide constructive criticism in your feedback. Point out things that need to be addressed: strong smells, scuffed walls, wrinkled carpets, etc. Helpful hints from buyers to sellers goes a long way!

During times of low inventory, call the listing agent before you show a home to gauge interest before you go.

If your listing gets an offer and you see that there are lots of showings still scheduled, alert the future showing agents as a courtesy.

When you are ready to send over an offer, be sure to call, text or email the listing agent.

Keep in touch with your clients on a regular basis, especially during the listing and pending phase.

Remember, we have two ears and one mouth, so make sure you practice listening. Always conduct yourself in a professional manner in public. Put yourself in the client’s shoes—how would you feel in their situation? We could meet a future client or a fellow agent at the gas station, at the supermarket, out to lunch or wherever we travel, so wear the jacket with pride!

Workman Success Systems team coach Lee Tessier founded the Lee Tessier Team of Tessier Real Estate. Tessier is a 38-year native of Baltimore. He has worked in the sales industry for over 30 years and in the real estate industry for over 14 years and has successfully sold over 3,000 homes. Tessier mentors his team, coaches several real estate clients and invests in real estate. He also supports his local community and has formed a foundation that gives back to local youth for education. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.