4 Reasons Why Empty Nesters Love Moving to the City

Becoming an empty nester can be a little unsettling. After spending years coming home to a house bursting with youthful energy, what’s one to do when you no longer need to shuttle the kids to practice or prepare family dinners? One solution that empty nesters are embracing around the country is picking up and heading to the city. Here are just a few reasons why you may want to consider doing the same while diving into this new chapter of your life.

Time to Treat Yourself

Raising the kids was no small task and parents often don’t have time to treat themselves when doing so. If you’re feeling a bit burnt out, the many luxe amenities that you’ll find when living in the city are sure to give you a second wind. Condos and townhouses with concierge services and comprehensive wellness centers just steps away are sure to leave you feeling rejuvenated.

Cut Down the Commute

If you’re still working in the city after you’ve finished raising your family in the suburbs, then making the move downtown could make your life a lot easier. Commuting long distances can be a daily source of stress, so why not just eliminate that from your routine?

Content Square 1.

Fill Your Free Time

You might also be left wondering what to do in the evenings or on the weekends now. Try soaking up the energy of the city and explore new restaurants, catch live shows or visit an exciting museum. Having all this vibrant activity right outside your door will keep you from going a little stir crazy in an empty home.

Less is More

Speaking of an empty home, it can get a little lonely being in a big family house once the kids have moved out. Additionally, the general maintenance and upkeep might start to seem unnecessary. Downsizing to an urban dwelling can feel cozier and more manageable at this stage in your life.