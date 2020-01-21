4 Ways Your Home Can Help You Achieve This Yearâ€™s Resolutions

Itâ€™s no secret that our living environment plays a profound role in the way we live our lives. If youâ€™re among the many people who are hoping to make a change this year, whether itâ€™s being a better person or leading a healthier lifestyle, itâ€™s worth considering how your home can help to achieve your resolutions. Here are a few changes you can make around the house that will set you up for success in the new year.

Be More Active

This one actually covers two common resolutions that go hand-in-hand: spend more time being active and less time looking at screens. Being active doesnâ€™t just mean exercising more (though, if thatâ€™s your goal then maybe a home gym is in order). It can be a matter of simply getting off the couch and engaging in a hobby, like growing vegetables, playing an instrument or brewing your own craft beer. The first step to doing so, of course, is creating a designated space in your home that inspires you to pursue this passion.

Increase Mindfulness

Mindfulness can mean many different things, but largely itâ€™s about slowing down to appreciate each moment and being in touch with our surroundings. If you want to increase your mindfulness this year, the best place to start is right at home. By decluttering your living space and removing all the unnecessary junk, you can create a more relaxing environment and simplify your life. You might also want to design an area in your home where you can give yourself a few minutes to unplug, meditate or simply reflect on each day.Â

Live HealthierÂ

Is this the year that you get yourself into peak physical shape? If so, make sure that your home is setting you up for success. From kitchen appliances that make it easy to prepare nutritious meals for the week (like an Instant Pot or a food processor) to an exercise room where you can incorporate fitness into your daily routine, a healthy lifestyle starts at home.

Be More Eco-Friendly

For those who want to be more environmentally friendly this year, the best way to do so is by making a few changes around the home. Investing in energy efficient windows, appliances, and heating systems are a great way to do your part, while also making your house more appealing to like minded homebuyers.