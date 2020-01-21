Encourage Your Agents to Invest

NAR PULSE—The Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness is here to help with resources related to real estate investing. Topics include: REIT, 1031 exchange basics, investing risks and saving strategies. Tell your agents to log in today and start ensuring their future financial security.

Eye-Catching Savings Make Agents Smile

Are your agents taking advantage of the vision and dental insurance plans available to NAR members? Make sure they know about the competitive group rates and savings on their eye care and oral health needs. REALTORS® Dental and REALTORS® Vision are available through the REALTOR Benefits® Program.

2021 NAR Leadership Academy

NAR is now accepting applications for the 2021 Leadership Academy. This program identifies, inspires and mentors emerging leaders from the local and state association level, and allows future leaders to experience multiple facets of leadership and define their leadership style along the way. Application deadline is March 3, 2020.