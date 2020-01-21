How to Pick Out the Right Artwork for Your New Home

Decorating is one of the most exciting parts of moving into a new home. Whether you’ve gone from a traditional to a contemporary residence or purchased a second home that needs to be completely furnished, there are many reasons why you may find yourself shopping for new pieces of art at this time. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when selecting artwork for a specific space.

Golden Rule of Art Acquisition

Of course, the most important thing when buying a piece of art is that it speaks to you. You’re going to have to see it every day, so use your wall space wisely and only surround yourself with works that truly inspire and excite you.

Size and Scale

If you’re purchasing it specifically for your new home, then you should have a general idea of where a piece is going to be displayed. Whether it’s a painting or a statue, try to maintain a sense of size and scale that’s appropriate to the room. A small and intimately-sized room, for example, might be overwhelmed by a large, imposing piece.

Consider the Atmosphere

In each room, we often strive to create a different ambience. You may want your home office to feel energized and inspire creativity, whereas the bedroom should be soothing and tranquil. Keep this in mind in order to select art that captures the perfect mood for each setting.

Color and Style

As with any element of interior design, you’ll want to keep an eye on the big picture. The art you choose to display should be consistent with the overall aesthetic, so consider how the colors and textures will fit into a room. When it comes to style, you can absolutely mix and match, like hanging a classical work in a contemporary setting to create an unexpected contrast that transcends a particular movement.