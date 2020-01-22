4 Ideas for Hosting a Celeb-Worthy Oscars Party

Whether you’re a film buff or simply enjoy the glitz and glam of the red carpet, it’s always fun to host an Oscars party. With the Academy Awards right around the corner, all the stars are busy picking out their outfits and it’s time to make a few preparations of your own to capture the ambience as they walk the red carpet. Here are a few ideas for hosting all the A-listers in your life while the year’s best films get recognized.

Make Predictions

If we’re being honest, after the initial excitement of the red carpet and opening monologue, the awards show can be a bit long. You can keep your guests on the edge of their seats by printing out cards with all the nominations for each category so they can make predictions. At the end of the night, give out your own award to the one who gets the most right.

Decadent Menu

Of course, the key to any party is putting out a good spread and you’ll want the evening’s menu to be as decadent as the ceremony you’re watching. From shrimp cocktail to champagne and caviar, you can go big on lavish foods because there’s no such thing as over the top for this occasion.

Concessions Galore

For the kids (and any adults with a sweet tooth), creating a DIY concessions stand is sure to be appreciated. Stock up on all your favorite movie snacks, like candy and popcorn, to indulge in throughout the night.

Glamorous Gift Bags

Last year’s Oscars gift bag for acting and directing nominees was loaded with incredible giveaways, like spa treatments and luxury cruise vacations, for a total value of nearly $150,000. Okay, now that might be over the top, but you can put your own bag together to hand out at the end of the night, with fun little gifts like chocolates, bath salts and candles.