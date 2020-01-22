Is the Slope of Your Yard Causing Your Basement to Flood?

If the ground doesn’t slope away from your house at a steep enough angle, the basement can flood when it rains.

Puddles in the yard after a rainstorm mean that you should correct the grade, or slope, of your yard.

The ground should slope at least 1 foot for every 50 feet of distance from the house.

Use stakes, string and a level to calculate the grade.

If the slope isn’t steep enough, you can correct it with soil from another part of the yard, topsoil or grading soil. Don’t use sand.

Check the locations of underground utilities first and get a permit if your city or town requires one.