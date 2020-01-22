RISMediaâ€™s 32nd Annual Power Broker Survey NOW OPEN

RISMedia’s 32nd Annual Power Broker Survey, the industry’s longest-running, preeminent ranking by residential sales volume and transactions, is now open.

To participate in the survey this year, brokers are required to have completed a minimum of $75 million in sales volume and 250 transactions in 2019.

Donâ€™t miss your companyâ€™s opportunity to be ranked among the nationâ€™s top brokers in the industryâ€™s esteemed annual directory, as well as attend the 25th anniversary Power Broker Dinner in Novemberâ€”the industryâ€™s networking event of the year!

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 18, 2020

New to the Power Broker Survey?

If you participated in past years, RISMedia will be emailing you your firmâ€™s link to the survey. If you did not receive it, or are new to the survey, you can complete it here:

Important Information

The survey should be completed by an individual, shareholder or entity with majority ownership interest inclusive of subsidiaries. For your survey to be accepted, please be sure to check the boxes on the verification page and make sure it is signed by: 1. your broker; and 2. your CFO, accountant or other party who can validate that the data submitted is correct.

If you are part of a franchise brand, your corporate office may be submitting data on your behalf. We encourage you to complete the survey nonetheless, to enrich our research results.

There is no cost or any obligation to participate in RISMediaâ€™s Power Broker Survey.

I Completed the Surveyâ€”Now What?

The Power Broker ranking and results will be revealed on April 1, 2020, in a complete directory and interactive ranking onÂ RISMedia.com and in a partial ranking in RISMediaâ€™s Real Estate magazine. Brokers who rank in the Top 500 will be invited to RISMediaâ€™s 25th Anniversary Power Broker Reception & Dinner, an annual gala held on Nov. 6 in New Orleans, La., in conjunction with the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo.Â

Questions?

Contact Executive Editor Maria Patterson at maria@rismedia.com or IT Manager James Jones at jim@rismedia.com.