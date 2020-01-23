3 Features for a Perfect Home Bar This Holiday Season

Here are a few tips for stocking your home bar this holiday season.

Tools of the Trade

At the very least, a quality shaker, muddler and bar knife are the bare necessities.

Seasonal Ingredients

When the temperature drops, there are certain ingredients that beg to be infused in our beverages, like maple, cinnamon, ginger, peppermint or pumpkin.

Stock Up on the Essentials

Make sure you have a solid selection of high-quality spirits to serve your guests. Throw in a selection of wine, and you’ll be covered on all fronts.