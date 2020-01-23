4 Tips for Moving Your Art Collection

When it’s time to move your art collection, here are a few helpful tips to keep in mind.

Get Art Insurance

Before you do anything, make sure every valuable item is insured.

Art Handlers

Moving masterpieces is a serious undertaking, and there are services available to handle it every step of the way.

Qualified Movers

If you don’t feel that professional art handlers are necessary, at the very least, make sure your moving company has experience with valuable items.

Climate-Controlled Storage

If your artwork needs to be stored before it can be moved into a new location, choose a facility that can provide climate-controlled storage.