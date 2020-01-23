Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® Installs Gail Fattizzi of Westchester Real Estate Inc. as 2020 President

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® (HGAR) has welcomed Gail Fattizzi, executive director of Westchester Real Estate Inc. in Somers, N.Y., as its 2020 president. Fattizzi, along with the HGAR executive officers and directors, were officially installed in their new positions at Le Chateau in South Salem, N.Y., on Jan. 16. Almost 300 people throughout the Lower Hudson Valley attended.



“I’m so excited to welcome Gail Fattizzi as our new 2020 HGAR president and wish her much success,” says Richard Haggerty, HGAR CEO. “Gail has been involved in just about every committee of our association over the past 20 years and we’re delighted to be working with her in this new role in the coming year.”

Fattizzi initially entered the real estate industry by chance, taking a position as an office manager at a local Bedford, N.Y., brokerage in 1987. Later she joined another firm as director for the Westchester Affiliates, then became executive director for Westchester Real Estate, Inc., a consortium of independently owned brokerages in the Hudson Gateway market. In addition, she serves as regional manager for ERA Insite Realty Services, helping to manage the firm’s five offices

Always an advocate for local charities, Fattizzi will also serve as the program chair of the Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation for 2020. The Foundation raises funds and provide volunteers for Hudson Valley non-profit organizations.

In addition to the new HGAR president, the 2019 HGAR executive officers installed include: Crystal Hawkins Syska of Keller Williams New York Realty in White Plains, president-elect for 2021; Anthony Domathoti of Exit Realty Premium in the Bronx, as treasurer; Irene Guanill of Meet the Sellers in the Bronx, as secretary; and Ron Garafalo of John J. Lease RealtorsÂ® Inc. in Middletown, as immediate past president.

New regional directors include: Tony D’Anzica of Dynamax Realty NYC, Inc. in Manhattan, as regional director, New York County; Clayton Livingston, of Grand Lux Realty Inc in Armonk, as regional director, Putnam County; Eydie Lopez of Keller Williams Hudson Valley United in Middletown, as regional director, Orange County; Richard Herska, of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty in New City, a regional director, Rockland County; and Terri Crozier of Houlihan Lawrence in White Plains, as regional director, Westchester County.

New HGAR 2020 Directors include:

Roberta Bangs, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty, New City

Carmen Bauman, Green Grass Real Estate Corp, Bronxville

Tammy Teresa Belmore, Keller Williams NY Realty, White Plains

Kazuko Boylan, Boylan Real Estate Group, Manhattan

Dorothy Botsoe, Dorothy Jensen Realty, White Plains

Debra Budetti, ERA Insite Realty Services, White Plains

Katheryn DeClerck, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty, Goshen

Rey Hollingsworth Falu, Hollingsworth Real Estate Group, White Plains

Barry Kramer, Westchester Choice Realty, Scarsdale

Maurice Owen-Michaane, Capital Realty NY LLC, New Rochelle

Roseanne Paggiotta, Houlihan Lawrence Inc., Yonkers

Mark Seiden, Mark Seiden Real Estate Team, Briarcliff Manor

Robert Shandley, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty, White Plains

Alvis Smith, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty, Bronx

Maria Weiss, Houlihan Lawrence, Inc., White Plains



The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® is a not-for-profit trade association consisting of almost 13,000 real estate professionals doing business in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties as well as the Bronx and Manhattan. It is the second-largest REALTORÂ® Association in New York, and one of the largest in the country.

For more information, please visit www.hgar.com.