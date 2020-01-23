Pillar To Post Home InspectorsÂ® Ranks No. 1 in Category on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500Â® for 2020

Pillar To Post Home InspectorsÂ® has once again been ranked as theÂ No. 1 franchise opportunity in the Home Inspection category in Entrepreneur magazine’sÂ Franchise 500Â®. The January 2020 issue of the magazine is currently online and in print. The publication is often considered the “Bible” for entrepreneurs and those looking for unique business ideas and opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to once again be recognized as the leader in our category,” says Dan Steward, president and CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. “This accomplishment is a testament to the strength of our brand, to our support staff and team all around the country, and most of all to our 600 franchisees who perform home inspections every day for homeowners looking for that most important evaluation on what will likely be their biggest purchase.”

Tampa-basedÂ Pillar To Post Home InspectorsÂ®, the largest home inspection company in North America, is also proud of their additional rankings from Entrepreneur magazine:



“As we celebrate 41 years of producing the Franchise 500, it’s a good opportunity to step back and look at how much has changed since that first ranking in 1980,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “While the franchise business model has changed little, the strongest franchise brands are constantly evolving and innovating to keep up with changing trends and technology.”

