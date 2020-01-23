How Real Estate Agents Can Stay Motivated All Year Long

January is the time when everyone is setting New Year’s resolutions for their professional and personal lives, but all too often, those goals and aspirations are abandoned by February.

So, how can you keep those New Year’s resolutions and stay motivated? Here are five ways that real estate agents can stay motivated all year long, even when times get tough.

1. Be Proactive Instead of Reactive

One of the reasons many real estate agents struggle with motivation is because they’re waiting for things to happen rather than making things happen. A reactive mindset means that you’re constantly being blown around by the winds of change. Instead, make a plan and develop steps to accomplish your goals. Give yourself daily, weekly, monthly and even annual tasks so that you can stay on track and measure your progress.

2. Develop Multiple Income Streams

If all of your eggs are in one basket, a single setback can have a major impact on your financial and professional life. By developing a variety of income streams, you can ensure that a disruption in one part of your business is offset by an increase in another part. Develop referral partners in other markets, connect with developers and investors or earn a new certification. Any of these can pay dividends if the market shifts.

3. Emphasize Self-Care

You can’t perform at your best if you don’t feel your best. When you’re struggling professionally, it’s easy to let worry translate into junk food binges, skipping your morning workout or other unhealthy behaviors. When you take care of your body, it will repay you with the health, strength and clarity you need to deal with challenges. Eat right, exercise and explore mindfulness techniques to aid in stress reduction.

4. Practice Positive Self-Talk

You may have heard the saying, “You can’t afford the luxury of a negative thought.” That’s because “woe-is-me” thinking can send you into a spiral of anxiety, paralyzing your efforts to make changes and work toward goals. Head off negative thinking by practicing affirmations, either aloud or in writing, and by reframing negative thinking with more positive constructions.

For example, switch out “should” language for “can” language. Trade “I should spend some time on prospecting calls” for “I can make a difference in my business by spending time prospecting each day.” This more positive way of thinking can turn obligations into opportunities and increase your motivation.

5. Control the Influences Around You

It can be tempting to commiserate with others when you’re frustrated, sharing your worries and concerns about your business or the state of the market. You may spend time reading negative reporting in the business pages or scanning social media for others who share your concerns. However, this type of behavior reinforces anxiety and keeps you feeling helpless.

If you find yourself immersed in negativity, it’s time to change the input you’re getting by spending more time with people who are positive. Take a class or join an investment group to find people who are focused on learning something new and creating opportunities. You’ll find that more positive influences will lead to more positive attitudes and behaviors.

Every new year offers you a choice in how you’re going to move forward and build the business of your dreams. While there will always be things you can’t control, the one thing you can control is your response. Take care of yourself, stay positive and surround yourself with people who share your growth mindset to stay on track and accomplish your goals.