Selling Your Home? Be Sure to Clean Up After Your Pets

People with cats and dogs have some extra work to do when selling a home. Even buyers who have pets of their own don’t want to see furniture covered with dog and cat hair as they tour houses, and they certainly don’t want to smell unpleasant scents coming from a litter box.

Taking these steps to keep your home free of the sights and smells of your animal friends is an excellent idea as you try to sell your home.

Brush Your Pet

Depending on the breed of your dog or cat, take some time every few days to brush away fur and hair. Regular grooming will also help a great deal. In addition to cutting down on hair covering your furniture, it also means your pet is well taken care of and gives you some bonding time together.

Sweep and Vacuum

Thoroughly vacuum your furniture and carpets on a regular basis, especially on days when you know potential buyers are coming to your home. Be thorough and be sure to vacuum along the walls, in corners and other places where fur gathers.

There’s Something in the Air

Open your windows and let fresh air circulate throughout your home to cut down on pet odors. You can also use neutral air fresheners and scented candles.

Change the Litter Box

If you have a cat, this is a chore you should do at least every other day while your home is for sale, especially on days when you’re hosting an open house. Be sure to sweep up litter that spilled on the floor near the box.

Stay Organized

Keep pet toys in a basket in a designated spot and don’t leave your dog’s leash and harness lying around. Do regular inspections to make sure there aren’t stray toys, uneaten treats or pieces of kibble around your home.

Clean the Yard

If your dog does their business in the yard, be sure to clear it away on a daily basis. Also, make sure there aren’t any toys or balls your pooch plays with in your yard, as guests could trip on them as they look around.

We love our pets and treat them like members of the family, but be sure your canine companions and feline friends don’t get in the way of selling your home.