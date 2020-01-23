Staying Ahead of the Competition

Joseph Madaio

Co-Owner/Broker

Sal Carola

Co-Owner/Broker

Robert Coppolino

Co-Owner/Broker

Brokerage: RE/MAX Elite

Based In: Brooklyn and Staten Island, N.Y.

Region Served: New York metropolitan area

Years in Real Estate: Joseph: 35; Sal: 16; Robert: 16

Number of Offices: 4

Number of Agents: 100

You are three equal partners in your RE/MAX brokerage. How is your work divided?

Joseph Madaio: We break it down three ways: Sal handles recruiting and marketing, Rob handles training and technology, and I’m in charge of everything else.

How does having three equal owners work to your advantage?

Rob Coppolino: Honestly, it’s nice to have three different views and three different perspectives. We get along really well, but in the end, our philosophy is that it’s all about working for and helping our agents. And with the three of us always available, there’s always someone to help the agents.

How do the three of you communicate with one another to make your brokerage seamless?

JM: We’re constantly in touch with one another, whether it’s on a daily basis or as often as an hourly basis. We phone each other, email, text or whatever is most expedient to make sure we get any question answered and every problem addressed.

Why RE/MAX? And, by extension, which of the brand’s systems do you find most beneficial?

Sal Carola: That’s easy. It’s the RE/MAX reputation. RE/MAX has worldwide influence and is likely the most recognized brand in the world. The balloon is known by so many people, and the agents that work for RE/MAX have been around for a long time. They’re mature, competent agents and brokers who know the ropes.

RC: I agree with everything Sal said, but I’d also like to add that when Sal and I joined RE/MAX, it was one of the only companies that had our names, the broker’s names, on the signs rather than featuring the company name. That’s huge when it comes to being able to market yourself.

JM: We’re dealing with agents who aren’t part-timers, who aren’t learning the business. When you see our brand, you know you’re dealing with a solid performing agent—someone you can expect to get the job done and done very well.

How do you stay out in front of the competition?

JM: It’s easy when you have all of the top agents in the area working with you. We’re naturally out in front.

What is your best advice for hiring and retaining agents?

JM: We have an open-door policy. We have regular meetings, and we recognize agents for jobs well done. We also recognize top producers of the month by promoting their achievements over social media. Additionally, we’re firm believers in writing handwritten cards. Our cards are always personal, and that personal touch goes a long way with agents and brokers.

RC: We care. We will always be there for our agents. We love this company, and we love our agents. And that’s something you can’t fake.

Lesley Grand is a contributing editor to RISMedia.

