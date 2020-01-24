Useful, Budget-Friendly Housewarming Gifts

Families moving into a new home need a lot of new things, especially if they’re first-time homeowners.

Giving a housewarming gift can make their move-in easier. And it doesn’t have to be expensive. Here are six great housewarming gifts that shouldn’t break a budget.

Tool Kit

A starter tool kit can easily be found for less than $50. It should include the basics such as several screwdrivers, wrenches, a hammer and measuring tape. Look for a compact kit that homeowners can stash away for easy access.

Content Square 1.

Knife Set

A quality knife set is essential for every kitchen. New homeowners may already have knives, but a new set will be a welcome gift.

It doesn’t have to be a huge set. And don’t spend a lot of money on just one knife. Instead, wow them with a small set that includes knives for chopping, paring and cutting bread, as well as a sharpener, a block and six steak knives.

Local Artwork

It can be difficult to find artwork that matches a person’s tastes and you don’t want to impose your tastes on someone else.

Content Square 2.

But, homes that are bigger than where the new buyer has lived before have more walls to fill, so searching for work by a local artist can add a personal touch to a home. Start your search at a local farmers market or search for an art show in the area.

Mail and Key Holder

It doesn’t have to be big, but a nice looking mail and key holder that includes a small shelf, a few key hooks and a mail bin can make a home’s entryway look good while being functional. If you can find one with room for phones and chargers, all the better.

Welcome Mat

Like art, a welcome mat can be a personal choice, but it doesn’t have to be. Be on the lookout for something with a little personality, or go the personal route and have one stylized with their last name.

Content Square 3.

Toilet Paper

If you don’t mind a few laughs, bring in a Costco-size package of toilet paper. Every household needs it and your gift won’t be forgotten.

You could even consider gifting new homeowners napkins, paper towels, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies and other products they’ll use on a daily basis.

No matter what you bring the new homeowner for a housewarming gift, be sure to include a gift receipt.