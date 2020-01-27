Should You Install Automatic Garage Door Openers?

Automatic garage door openers can eliminate the hassle of manually opening and closing doors.

They can prevent injuries to the person opening the door, as well as kids or pets who might be underneath it.

An automatic garage door can be opened by pressing a button or entering a passcode. Technology prevents hackers from accessing a home without permission.

A power outage would prevent an automatic garage door opener from working, but you would be able to manually open and close the door.

Automatic doors should be installed by professionals. They may be expensive to maintain and repair.

Contact several local companies to inquire about features and costs.