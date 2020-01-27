Why You Should Have a Buyer’s Agent

A listing agent represents a seller. If you want to buy a house, find a buyer’s agent to work on your behalf.

An exclusive buyer’s agent will show you any properties that suit your needs, regardless of which company listed them and how much money the agent could make.

A buyer’s agent and seller’s agent will split the commission.

Find a buyer’s agent online or through word of mouth. Look for someone who understands the local market and is a good listener.

If you don’t have a buyer’s agency agreement, the agent represents the seller.

Make sure the contract says the agent has a fiduciary duty to represent your interests.