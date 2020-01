Ever been inspired by a two-time Emmy-nominated media visionary, award-winning entrepreneur, best-selling author and venture capitalist? Visit the official Broker Summit website to learn more about this year’s keynote speaker, Leonard Brody, and to learn more of our forthcoming speaker lineup sure to inspire you and boost your business.

2020 REALTORĀ® Broker Summit

Los Angeles, Calif.

March 31-April 1, 2020

Early-bird registration is now extended to Jan. 31. Register today!