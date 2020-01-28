Inviting Diversity Drives Growth and a Culture for Success

Many real estate entrepreneurs talk about the importance of having a goal that includes diversity and a diverse office mindset. Frankly, in an “open-the-house” moment, diversity is not a goal, but rather, a means to an end. At that end is business and agent growth.

That’s our secret at CENTURY 21 XSell Realty: We’re committed on all fronts to diversity, and it’s that mindset that has helped us grow from one office to two, 16 affiliated agents to now having 39, and a record amount of closed sides in 2019.

Think about it from a consumer’s point of view. America today is more diverse than ever before. As a real estate office, it’s imperative to have relentless sales professionals who are “like” the people and communities they serve. Consumers today gravitate toward people who are “like” them, and, better yet, can deliver personalized, unique moments along every step of the client relationship.

For us, we have agents from every corner of the globe who give 121 percent in order to deliver the extraordinary and enrich our company and business with a wealth of cultural capital, unique perspectives, language skills and the ability to foster strong connections with many of the different ethnic cultures in Greater Worcester County.

In addition to diversity within our office, we also find it important to have access to a wide network of real estate affiliates, including loan officers and lawyers, who also understand the diverse communities we serve, many of which are from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds. In doing so, we offer a dynamic experience that represents the rich diversity of Worcester. It provides us a key competitive advantage, particularly with immigrant communities. As an immigrant to this country myself, I understand the challenges immigrants face when trying to navigate the real estate market, as well as the hunger they have for the American Dream of homeownership.

We educate people in the community through initiatives such as our free first-time homebuyer classes, provide professional advice and key resources, and bridge language and cultural barriers to empower individuals and families to achieve their goals. America is a land of opportunities, and we believe in helping everyone achieve theirs.

Inviting diversity drives growth and a culture for success. Diversity is not simply a goal, but rather, an integral part of delivering extraordinary experiences and a core growth-oriented imperative for real estate owners who act in the best interests of their affiliated real estate agents.