NAR’s ‘That’s Who We R’ Campaign Launches Feb. 3

NAR PULSE—The evolution of the “That’s Who We R” national ad campaign, which helps consumers understand the value of REALTORS®, launches Feb. 3. This year’s ads rally consumers to “Look for the R” for reliable guidance on their path to property ownership. Watch this preview prior to the campaign’s launch.



Skip the Waiting Room

With Members Telehealth your agents can see a doctor on-demand via smartphone app, web chat, email or phone. It’s a convenient and cost-effective way to get treatment from board-certified physicians, and it’s available to all NAR members through the REALTOR Benefits® Program.

2020 Vision: Using RPR in the New Year

The New Year is a time to look ahead, plan for success and prepare accordingly. This “2020” vision can be more easily accomplished by reviewing these popular 2019 RPR articles that your agents may have missed.