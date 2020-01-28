New Integration Brings Opendoor Into MoxiWorks Open Technology Platform

MoxiWorks and Opendoor have announced a new partnership offering brokerages and their agents a seamless integration when using the MoxiCloud suite of technology. MoxiCloud users will now be able to present clients with automatic and immediate offer estimates from Opendoor on qualified homes within their comparative market analysis (CMA).

“MoxiPresent has already helped agents win over 10 percent of the listings in the U.S. last year, and adding Opendoor’s innovative technology will make it even better,” says York Baur, CEO, MoxiWorks. “MoxiWorks is about helping agents be great, and that means serving as a trusted advisor to clients as they contemplate the sale of their home. Opendoor allows the agent to offer choice, and help the consumer choose the path that gets them the best outcome for their situation.”

MoxiPresent is an easy-to-use presentation builder that can be used to create CMAs, as well as open house presentations, neighborhood tours, relocation presentations and buyer tours, and it now includes instant offers and real-time updates on offers from agents and clients with Opendoor.

“As technology transforms how people buy and sell homes, we believe it’s also carving out an even stronger opportunity for agents to serve as true advisors to their clients,” says Tyler Hixson, director of Real Estate Partnerships and Strategy, Opendoor. “We envision more agents incorporating iBuying into their business strategies, and empowering their clients with more certainty and choice. Our partnership with MoxiWorks is yet another way agents are able to provide home sellers with the options they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their family.”

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move and has helped more than 65,000 customers buy, sell or trade-in a home.

The MoxiPresent/Opendoor integration is available to brokers and agents in Sacramento, Calif., Austin, Texas, and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., with plans to expand to additional markets over time.

For more information, please visit go.moxiworks.com/opendoor.