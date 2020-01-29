Are You Overlooking Serious Problems in Your Attic?

Many people don’t realize they have problems in their attic since they don’t enter the area often.

Inadequate ventilation can lead to moisture problems and high utility bills.

Attic insulation can become less efficient over time, which can lead to high heating costs.

Inspecting the attic framing can give a good indication of the roof’s overall condition.

A water leak can cause wood rot and mold that can affect your family’s health.

Pests in an attic can cause damage to the house and belongings. They may also leave waste that can spread diseases.

If you haven’t had your attic inspected recently, check it yourself or hire a professional.