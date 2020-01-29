How Important is it to Pay Off Debt Before Applying for a Mortgage?

A mortgage lender will look at your entire financial picture, including credit score, current debts, credit utilization ratio and debt-to-income ratio.

Lenders place limits on overall debt-to-income ratio. Too much existing debt might not leave room in your budget for a mortgage and other home-related expenses.

Paying off debt, or consolidating or transferring balances, could help you get a bigger mortgage.

However, a substantial down payment could get you a low mortgage interest rate and help you avoid private mortgage insurance.

Consider your current interest rates. If they’re high, pay off existing debts. If you have low interest rates, make a large down payment on a house.