Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named a Top Franchise for 16th Straight Year

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. was recognized as a top franchise once again by Entrepreneur magazine on its 41st annual “Franchise 500” list. The 2020 ranking, which spans the U.S. and Canada, marks the 16th consecutive appearance by the franchise on the magazine’s prestigious list.

Within the Real Estate category, Weichert was ranked the No. 5 traditional residential real estate franchisor. The franchise has seen a 25 percent increase in its national franchise footprint since 2015, according to the company.

Entrepreneur received more than 1,100 applications for this year’s Franchise 500 list, making it one of the company’s most competitive rankings ever. This year’s full list appears in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur magazine and can be viewed online at www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

“We are honored each year to be recognized as one of the top franchise opportunities across America and Canada by Entrepreneur magazine,” says Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Key factors that have contributed to the national franchise system’s consecutive years of recognition on the prestigious list were also noted by Scavone.

“The strength, stability and growth of the Weichert franchise system, combined with the hard work and dedication put forth by our national network of affiliates, has helped make us a fixture on the most comprehensive franchising ranking list in America and Canada for more than a decade and a half,” adds Scavone.

The Entrepreneur ranking comes out at the same time as another prestigious honor for Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. The brand was named one of the top franchises in the U.S. by Franchise Business Review its “2020 Best of the Best: Top 200 Franchises” list, which was also released in January 2020. The annual Top 200 Franchises list is the only ranking based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., one of the Weichert Family of Companies, entered the franchise arena in 2001, and opened its first affiliated office in January 2002. In 2005, it was identified among Entrepreneur’s “Top 10 New Franchises” as one of the fastest-growing American franchises, and was the only real estate organization to be included.

This year’s Entrepreneur Franchise 500 rankings encompassed over a thousand companies across the U.S. and Canada. Rankings are determined by measuring each franchisor on over 150 data points of its operations, including financial strength and stability, brand strength, cost and fees, growth rate and size of the system and years in business.

For more information, www.weichertfranchise.com.