What to Do If Your Belongings Get Stolen

Many people don’t realize that homeowners insurance covers stolen property, even if it isn’t in the house when the theft occurs.

Your policy will cover named individuals who reside in your home and college students living in campus housing.

Homeowners insurance will cover belongings stolen from inside your car or from your person.

Your policy will have a coverage limit, possibly sub-limits, for specific items, as well as a deductible.

If your policy covers replacement cost, you’ll get enough money to buy an identical item. If it covers actual cash value, the amount you receive will account for depreciation.

If you get robbed, file a police report and call your insurance company.

