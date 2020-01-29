Window to the Law: Fair Housing Update

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s e-News.

The Fair Housing Act is more than a list of dos and don’ts, rights and penalties. Fair Housing protects your business as real estate professionals who depend on a free, open market with equal opportunity. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) for tips and tools you need now to understand and comply with this important law.

See the video.